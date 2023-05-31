Industries Minister chairs Austerity Committee meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired the fourth meeting of Austerity Committee here at Punjab Finance Department on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by Finance Secretary, committee members and officials from various departments.

During the meeting, a total of 24 cases were presented from different departments seeking approval. Among these, 14 cases were related to the procurement of new vehicles for the operational matters of public welfare schemes, four cases pertained to air travel, and an equal number were associated with the procurement of air conditioners. Additionally, two cases were related to administrative affairs.

The committee approved the purchase of new vehicles and air conditioners solely for public welfare schemes, in line with the government's austerity policy.

However, cases related to less significant schemes were rejected.

Addressing the meeting, Caretaker Provincial Minister SM Tanveer said that interim government was committed to implement austerity policy at all levels. He emphasized that the prevailing challenging economic situation did not allow any resource losses or extravagance. Therefore, everyone must contribute to the implementation of the austerity policy within the government.

He highlighted that government had set a remarkable example in terms of efficiency and simplicity. The positive outcomes of the measures taken under the directive of the Caretaker Chief Minister regarding the implementation of the austerity policy had already become evident, he added.

SM Tanveer reiterated that implementation of the austerity policy would continue. Despite limited resources, the government remains dedicated to serving the people.