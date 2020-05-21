Industries minister checks prices, edibles' quality in model bazaar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal visited a model bazaar in Johar Town area here on Thursday to check prices and quality of essential items being provided to people there.

Talking to the media, he said that people had been provided relief through 32 model bazaars across the province and essential items were being sold even below the rates fixed by the deputy commissioner, in theses bazaars.

Aslam Iqbal said that stringent measures had been taken to keep the prices of essential commodities under control, adding that stern action was being taken in case of any complaint regarding price-hike and heavy fines were also being imposed on those violating the fixed government rates.

To a question, he said that no decision had yet been made with regard to increase in timing of markets and the cabinet subcommittee had reviewed the matter.

However, the final decision in this regard would be taken in the light of recommendations, put forth by the specialists of health department.

About poultry sector's losses due to closure of marriage halls and restaurants owing to lockdown, Aslam Iqbal assured that the government would run that industry smoothly and never let it shut down under any circumstance. The minister said, "We will promote poultry industry and all its reservations will be removed.

"We are ready to negotiate with the representatives of poultry industry all the time and our doors are open on them. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was standing by traders and industrialists in this hour of difficulty and distress."