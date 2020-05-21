UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industries Minister Checks Prices, Edibles' Quality In Model Bazaar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Industries minister checks prices, edibles' quality in model bazaar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal visited a model bazaar in Johar Town area here on Thursday to check prices and quality of essential items being provided to people there.

Talking to the media, he said that people had been provided relief through 32 model bazaars across the province and essential items were being sold even below the rates fixed by the deputy commissioner, in theses bazaars.

Aslam Iqbal said that stringent measures had been taken to keep the prices of essential commodities under control, adding that stern action was being taken in case of any complaint regarding price-hike and heavy fines were also being imposed on those violating the fixed government rates.

To a question, he said that no decision had yet been made with regard to increase in timing of markets and the cabinet subcommittee had reviewed the matter.

However, the final decision in this regard would be taken in the light of recommendations, put forth by the specialists of health department.

About poultry sector's losses due to closure of marriage halls and restaurants owing to lockdown, Aslam Iqbal assured that the government would run that industry smoothly and never let it shut down under any circumstance. The minister said, "We will promote poultry industry and all its reservations will be removed.

"We are ready to negotiate with the representatives of poultry industry all the time and our doors are open on them. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was standing by traders and industrialists in this hour of difficulty and distress."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Marriage Market Media All Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

56 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 5 death ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Finland Reaches 306, Includ ..

17 minutes ago

US Navy Aware of Reports of Possible Active Shoote ..

17 minutes ago

Cyprus ends virus lockdown but airports stay shut

17 minutes ago

Railway police directed to ensure foolproof securi ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.