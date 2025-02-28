Industries Minister Launches Ramazan Relief Package At Utility Store In Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday launched the Ramazan Relief Package 2025 at a Utility Store in Sector G-9, Islamabad.
Speaking at the occasion, the minister said that Ramazan is a month of blessings, and everyone should come forward to help those in need. The government is taking all possible steps to provide maximum relief to the public and ease the burden of inflation by ensuring the availability of essential commodities at affordable prices, said a news release.
As per the special directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, a total of Rs 20 billion has been allocated for the Ramazan Relief Package, benefiting citizens across the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.
Under this package, the USC is offering discounts of up to 15% on more than 800 branded essential items.
To further facilitate the public, store timings have been extended, and all stores nationwide will remain open from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM.
The minister directed the authorities to ensure the quality and quantity of subsidized items at all outlets. He emphasized strict monitoring to guarantee the availability of essential commodities at fair prices.
He also announced that he would personally supervise the implementation of the relief package and conduct surprise visits to various Utility Stores throughout Ramzan to identify and address any inefficiencies.
Tanveer reiterated the government’s commitment to serving the people and called upon every citizen to play their role in making Ramazan truly meaningful through acts of generosity and kindness.
