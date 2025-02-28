Open Menu

Industries Minister Launches Ramazan Relief Package At Utility Store In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Industries Minister launches Ramazan Relief Package at Utility Store in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday launched the Ramazan Relief Package 2025 at a Utility Store in Sector G-9, Islamabad.

Speaking at the occasion, the minister said that Ramazan is a month of blessings, and everyone should come forward to help those in need. The government is taking all possible steps to provide maximum relief to the public and ease the burden of inflation by ensuring the availability of essential commodities at affordable prices, said a news release.

As per the special directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, a total of Rs 20 billion has been allocated for the Ramazan Relief Package, benefiting citizens across the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Under this package, the USC is offering discounts of up to 15% on more than 800 branded essential items.

To further facilitate the public, store timings have been extended, and all stores nationwide will remain open from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

The minister directed the authorities to ensure the quality and quantity of subsidized items at all outlets. He emphasized strict monitoring to guarantee the availability of essential commodities at fair prices.

He also announced that he would personally supervise the implementation of the relief package and conduct surprise visits to various Utility Stores throughout Ramzan to identify and address any inefficiencies.

Tanveer reiterated the government’s commitment to serving the people and called upon every citizen to play their role in making Ramazan truly meaningful through acts of generosity and kindness.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition pr ..

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme

25 minutes ago
 24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola i ..

24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan

52 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain

55 minutes ago
 Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah ..

Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed

55 minutes ago
 Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas su ..

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time

1 hour ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..

1 hour ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money wi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..

1 hour ago
 ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kon ..

ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong

1 hour ago
 UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce su ..

UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..

1 hour ago
 Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs t ..

Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..

1 hour ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Ho ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Rama ..

World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business