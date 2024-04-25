- Home
- Business
- News
- Industries Minister recommends urea fertilizer import to stabilize prices and supply
Industries Minister Recommends Urea Fertilizer Import To Stabilize Prices And Supply
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 09:19 PM
Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday recommended the import of 0.200 million metric tons of urea fertilizer to stabilize prices and supply in the country during the Kharif season-2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday recommended the import of 0.200 million metric tons of urea fertilizer to stabilize prices and supply in the country during the Kharif season-2024.
The decision was taken in the meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee after analyzing consumption patterns, available stock, and future needs during the kharif season-2024, said a news release.
Rana Tanveer emphasized that the purpose of the import is to ensure food security in the country, increase productivity for country's farmers, and reduce prices significantly, thereby stabilizing the local urea fertilizer market.
The final decision to import urea fertilizer will be taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in the next meeting.
The minister shared that the demand for urea fertilizer has increased by 3.6 percent compared to the previous year, with an anticipated demand of approximately 3442 metric tons for the Kharif season.
The available stock in the country is approximately 3192 metric tons, resulting in a shortfall.
To address this, 0.200 million metric tons of urea fertilizer will be imported, while the rest will be met by increasing production in local fertilizer plants.
All local urea fertilizer plants will remain operational at full capacity to meet local demands, and the government is ensuring a smooth gas supply to the fertilizer industry.
Recent Stories
Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari reviews ongoing projects ..
7 ordinances laid in Senate
Implementation of Naan, Roti's revised rates being ensured
Police attack case: ATC discharges PTI leader
Ahsan Iqbal chairs CPEC JWGs, 13th JCC review-meeting
Allama Iqbal gave Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking, hope: Dar
SNGPL takes action against 11 gas pilferers
Five numberdars dismissed in Jhang
Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle plant in Canada
CM lauds TCF's journey from 5 schools to 2000 across country
Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister
Immunization campaign to protect children from deadly diseases in full swing
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan Iqbal chairs CPEC JWGs, 13th JCC review-meeting2 minutes ago
-
Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle plant in Canada2 minutes ago
-
Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister30 minutes ago
-
CEO APM Terminals calls on Finance Minister34 minutes ago
-
SACM visits GTVC checks attendance register40 minutes ago
-
CEO APM Terminals meets Commerce Minister40 minutes ago
-
RTO destroys huge quantity of non-duty paid cigarettes1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.28 billion1 hour ago
-
RDA inflows rise to $7.660 bn in March 241 hour ago
-
FPCCI welcomes direct flights between Pakistan-Azerbaijan57 minutes ago
-
Faysal Bank unveils strong financial results for the Q1’2457 minutes ago
-
US economic growth slows to 1.6% in first quarter30 minutes ago