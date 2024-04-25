Open Menu

Industries Minister Recommends Urea Fertilizer Import To Stabilize Prices And Supply

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 09:19 PM

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday recommended the import of 0.200 million metric tons of urea fertilizer to stabilize prices and supply in the country during the Kharif season-2024

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee after analyzing consumption patterns, available stock, and future needs during the kharif season-2024, said a news release.

Rana Tanveer emphasized that the purpose of the import is to ensure food security in the country, increase productivity for country's farmers, and reduce prices significantly, thereby stabilizing the local urea fertilizer market.

The final decision to import urea fertilizer will be taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in the next meeting.

The minister shared that the demand for urea fertilizer has increased by 3.6 percent compared to the previous year, with an anticipated demand of approximately 3442 metric tons for the Kharif season.

The available stock in the country is approximately 3192 metric tons, resulting in a shortfall.

To address this, 0.200 million metric tons of urea fertilizer will be imported, while the rest will be met by increasing production in local fertilizer plants.

All local urea fertilizer plants will remain operational at full capacity to meet local demands, and the government is ensuring a smooth gas supply to the fertilizer industry.

More Stories From Business