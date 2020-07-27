UrduPoint.com
Industries Minister Reviews Prices Of Essential Edibles

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:04 PM

Industries minister reviews prices of essential edibles

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Monday chaired a meeting of Task Force for Price Control to review prices and availability of flour, sugar and other essential edibles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Monday chaired a meeting of Task Force for price Control to review prices and availability of flour, sugar and other essential edibles .

Minister took a strict notice about selling of flour above fixed rates at few places and asserted that in case of overcharging then the shop will be sealed instead of imposing fine.

Aslam Iqbal directed that selling of 20 kg flour bag at Rs. 860 and of 10 kg flour bag at Rs. 430 must be ensured.

He said that PTI government was giving subsidy worth billions of rupees for the provision of flour at subsidized rate and the people must receive its benefit.

It was decided during the meeting to expedite crackdown against the profiteers, hoarders and those found involved in overcharging will be put behind the bars.

Mian Aslam Iqbal directed the administration and concerned officers to remain in the field in order to bring stability in the prices of essential items. He pledged that he would not allow price-hiking mafia to exploit the masses by committing loot and plunder.

Minister highlighted that the administration itself ascertained the prices of essential items and was also responsible to ensure their implementation.

He warned that no negligence or any lapse will be tolerated in this regard.

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal maintained that the trust of the masses were highly esteemed and will be safeguarded at any cost.

He also ordered to initiate strict action against those shopkeepers for not displaying rate lists of essential edibles at prominent places.

He further directed concerned officers to regularly visit the markets for the monitoring purpose and should also keep an eye on the prices of kitchen items and spices.

DG Industries briefed the Industries minister about the crackdown being launched against hoarders and price-hikers. Secretary Industries and Trade Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, officers of concerned department attended the meeting while Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and police officers attended the meeting across the province via video link.

More Stories From Business

