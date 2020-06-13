Industries Ministry asks PSMA to provide sugar to USC at reduced rate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ministry of Industries and Production, in pursuance to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order, has asked the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) to provide sugar to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at less rates to ensure its provision to the consumers at Rs 70 per kg

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Industries and Production, in pursuance to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order, has asked the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) to provide sugar to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at less rates to ensure its provision to the consumers at Rs 70 per kg.

According to sources, the USC has also written a letter to the PSMA to provide it sugar at the rate of Rs 63 per kg so that it could give relief to the masses by selling the commodity at Rs 70 per kilogram.\932