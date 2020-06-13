UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industries Ministry Asks PSMA To Provide Sugar To USC At Reduced Rate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 02:03 PM

Industries Ministry asks PSMA to provide sugar to USC at reduced rate

The Ministry of Industries and Production, in pursuance to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order, has asked the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) to provide sugar to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at less rates to ensure its provision to the consumers at Rs 70 per kg

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Industries and Production, in pursuance to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order, has asked the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) to provide sugar to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at less rates to ensure its provision to the consumers at Rs 70 per kg.

According to sources, the USC has also written a letter to the PSMA to provide it sugar at the rate of Rs 63 per kg so that it could give relief to the masses by selling the commodity at Rs 70 per kilogram.\932

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad High Court

Recent Stories

WAM Feature: Expat for 50 years says Basmati rice ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Reschedules Tulsa Rally After Outcry Over Ho ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner orders construction of Zakaria town r ..

2 minutes ago

2 killed,four injured in separate incidents

2 minutes ago

Uncertainty as Spain puts virus death toll 'on hol ..

4 minutes ago

UAE welcomes return of foreign nationals holding v ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.