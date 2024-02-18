Industries Must Follow Global Trends To Boost Exports: CTI
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejazur Rahman has said that following the global trends is indispensable for promotion of exports for which a dedicated department should be established and entrusted the task of research and promoting Pakistan's export products.
In a media statement issued here on Sunday, he also called for preparing a comprehensive strategy for awareness among the exporters regarding the trends of people living in different regions; access of Pakistani products to the markets of different countries and especially for the promotion and marketing of the products.
Ejazur Rahman added that handwoven carpet products are the source of unique recognition of Pakistan in the whole world and there is a dire need to market it properly. “A separate department should be created for the promotion of export products, where separate pavilions should be created for the promotion of export products,” he said and asserted that the same department should also be entrusted with the task of research, which evaluates the trends of people living in different countries of the world and their exports, and prepares recommendations in this regard.
He said the government should take help from the private sector for this and especially the youth who have graduated from the universities should be given responsibilities, which will also provide them with employment opportunities.
He said that increase in exports is inevitable to run the system of a country with a population of 250 million, therefore, instead of neglecting any export sector, it should be given incentives and facilities to compete in the global markets.
