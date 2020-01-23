UrduPoint.com
Industries, Production Division Resolves 93% PCP Complaints

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 04:47 PM

The Industries and Production Division and its attached departments have resolved around 1,435 complaints or 93.48 percent of the total grievances received through Pakistan Citizen's Portal (PCP) regarding the matters concerning the division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Industries and Production Division and its attached departments have resolved around 1,435 complaints or 93.48 percent of the total grievances received through Pakistan Citizen's Portal (PCP) regarding the matters concerning the division.

As many as 1,535 complaints were received by the division through Pakistan Citizen's Portal (PCP), official data revealed, showing that only 4.82 percent complaints were unresolved and those too were in the process of resolution.

According to the break up figures, as many as 40 complaints were received by the Ministry of Industry of Industries and Production through the portal, out of which 07 were new complaints and in process for initiating necessary action.

Meanwhile, the sub-ordinate departments and organization of the Ministry of Industries and Production received 1,495 complaints through the portal, out of which 93.77 percent i.e. 1,402 were resolved whereas 93 (6.22%) are in process of resolution.

Likewise, Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) received 374 complaints, out of which 361(96.52%) were resolve while just 13 (3.74%) complaint was in progress whereas all the 48 complaints received by the Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company (PGJDC) were resolved.

The Utility Store Corporation (USC) received 454 complaints, out of which 436 were resolved with 18 (3.94%) still in the process of resolution whereas the Engineering Development board (EDB) received 357 complaints, out of which 340 were resolved and 16 (4.

48%) still in process.

Similarly, the NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology received 89 complaints, out of which 88 were resolved while just one (1.12%) complaint was in process.

All the 11 complaints registered with the Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM) were resolved while the National Fertilizer Marketing received 72 complaints and also were resolved.

The Pakistan Machine Tool Factory (PMTF) obtained 18 complaints, out of which 10 reliefs granted and remaining 08 would not be granted, including 05 complains repeated from same citizen on the same subject.

The Technology Upgradation and Skill Development Company (TUSDEC) received 08 complaints, out of which 04 were resolved and 04 (50%) still in process whereas the Aik Hunar Aik Nagar (AHAN) received 24 complaints, out of which 20 were resolved while 04 (16.16%) still in process.

All the 11 complaints registered with the Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (PITAC) were resolved whereas 26 complaints registered with Furniture Pakistan were forwarded to the concerned departments.

It is pertinent to mention here that following the directions of Prime Minister Pakistan, the PCP was set up to establish a robust link between people and the government.

