Industries secretary visits Center of Excellence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial Secretary for Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta visited the Government Center of Excellence (CoE) for Training & Development, here at Mughalpura on Sunday.

He inspected all three blocks of classrooms, laboratories and workshops of the institute, according to Punjab Industries Department's spokesman here.

The secretary was briefed about GIZ's support and facilitation in renovating the Skillset Development Training Facilities at the CoE.

Ehsan Bhutta appreciated the female beautician classes and the chef/cooking classes. He directed the institute administration to focus on properly organising the motorcycle stand, play grounds, flower pots, repair of mechanical laboratory and using solar lights installed by the GIZ.

The secretary also ordered for putting in place a proper training schedule of teachers. He also urged to make functional all computers in the lab.