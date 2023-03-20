UrduPoint.com

Industries Secretary Visits Punjab Tianjin University

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Industries and Commerce Secretary Ehsan Bhutta visited the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT) here at Township on Monday.

University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Abdul Sattar Shakir briefed the secretary about the first convocation of the university to be presided over by Chancellor/Governor Punjab Baleegh-ur-Rahman.

Later, the secretary visited classrooms, auditorium, hostel, canteen, etc., of the university, along with the Syndicate members, Gen (retd) Akram, ex-vice chancellor University of Engineering and Technology, and Dr Neelam Naz, a professor of the UET.

The secretary also visited an exhibition showcasing students' projects.

