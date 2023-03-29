Industries secretary visits Sabzazar model bazaar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Secretary Industries and Trade Ehsan Bhutta checked the free flour distribution centre at a model bazaar, here in the Sabzazar area on Wednesday.

He interacted with people and asked them about the facilities being provided to to them. He also took a round of the various stalls there.

He said that 35 model markets had been established across the province for providing relief to people. These markets were attracting thousands of visitors every day, offering grocery items at a lower price than the market price.

During his visit, the secretary also inspected the CCTV control room, fire fighting equipment, public announcement system, and complaint cell at the model bazaar.

In an effort to ensure strict security and cleanliness in the model markets, Secretary Bhutta directed officials to provide the best facilities to customers including proper management of queues, announcements, and guidance of the general public.