Industry To Grow At 4.4% During Upcoming Fiscal Year
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The country’s industrial sector is expected to recover in 2024-25 with a targeted growth of 4.4 percent on the back of expected Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) growth of 3.5 percent.
“The industrial sector is expected to get a boost from improved inputs and energy supplies on the back of anticipated fall in global oil and commodity prices, further easing of import restrictions, higher public sector expenditure, stability in exchange rate and a decline in interest rates,” says Annual Plan for 2024-25.
According to the plan, owing to these factors, prices of construction materials are expected to decrease which will support the construction industry to achieve a growth target of 5.5 percent in 2024-25.
Meanwhile, the services sector is also expected to grow at 4.1 percent, it says, and envisaged growth of 3.
1 percent in commodity-producing sectors will complement the targeted growth in the services sector.
The uptick of economic activity in industry especially manufacturing sectors will largely translate into better growth in wholesale and retail trade and transport, storage, and communications.
According to the Annual Plan, the total investment-to-GDP ratio is expected to increase from 13.1 percent in 2023-24 to 14.2 percent in 2024-25 due to expected economic turnout, improved business environment, and political stability.
Fixed investment is expected to grow by 27.6 percent on a nominal basis, whereas as a percentage of GDP, it is expected to increase from 11.4 percent in 2023-24 to 12.5 percent in 2024-25.
National savings are targeted at 13.3 percent of GDP in 2024-25, according to the plan.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 20245 hours ago
-
PCGA wants government to make cotton profitable for farmers, ginners13 hours ago
-
Punjab govt proposes tax increase in Finance Bill 2024-2514 hours ago
-
Punjab govt allocates Rs 143b for roads sector17 hours ago
-
Funds allocated for establishing Punjab Socio-Economic Registry, Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Autho ..17 hours ago
-
Punjab budget features CM’s programmes for children, working women, special persons18 hours ago
-
Rs 9.5b for CM Roshan Gharana, Rs 80b for CM District SDGs allocated19 hours ago
-
PHA to provide landscaping service to citizens in Faisalabad19 hours ago
-
Rs. 64.6bln allocated for Punjab agriculture in FY2024-2519 hours ago
-
Punjab allocates Rs. 842b development budget for FY2024-2519 hours ago