Industry to grow at 4.4% during upcoming fiscal year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The country’s industrial sector is expected to recover in 2024-25 with a targeted growth of 4.4 percent on the back of expected Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) growth of 3.5 percent.

“The industrial sector is expected to get a boost from improved inputs and energy supplies on the back of anticipated fall in global oil and commodity prices, further easing of import restrictions, higher public sector expenditure, stability in exchange rate and a decline in interest rates,” says Annual Plan for 2024-25.

According to the plan, owing to these factors, prices of construction materials are expected to decrease which will support the construction industry to achieve a growth target of 5.5 percent in 2024-25.

Meanwhile, the services sector is also expected to grow at 4.1 percent, it says, and envisaged growth of 3.

1 percent in commodity-producing sectors will complement the targeted growth in the services sector.

The uptick of economic activity in industry especially manufacturing sectors will largely translate into better growth in wholesale and retail trade and transport, storage, and communications.

According to the Annual Plan, the total investment-to-GDP ratio is expected to increase from 13.1 percent in 2023-24 to 14.2 percent in 2024-25 due to expected economic turnout, improved business environment, and political stability.

Fixed investment is expected to grow by 27.6 percent on a nominal basis, whereas as a percentage of GDP, it is expected to increase from 11.4 percent in 2023-24 to 12.5 percent in 2024-25.

National savings are targeted at 13.3 percent of GDP in 2024-25, according to the plan.