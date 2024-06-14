Open Menu

Industry To Grow At 4.4% During Upcoming Fiscal Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Industry to grow at 4.4% during upcoming fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The country’s industrial sector is expected to recover in 2024-25 with a targeted growth of 4.4 percent on the back of expected Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) growth of 3.5 percent.

“The industrial sector is expected to get a boost from improved inputs and energy supplies on the back of anticipated fall in global oil and commodity prices, further easing of import restrictions, higher public sector expenditure, stability in exchange rate and a decline in interest rates,” says Annual Plan for 2024-25.

According to the plan, owing to these factors, prices of construction materials are expected to decrease which will support the construction industry to achieve a growth target of 5.5 percent in 2024-25.

Meanwhile, the services sector is also expected to grow at 4.1 percent, it says, and envisaged growth of 3.

1 percent in commodity-producing sectors will complement the targeted growth in the services sector.

The uptick of economic activity in industry especially manufacturing sectors will largely translate into better growth in wholesale and retail trade and transport, storage, and communications.

According to the Annual Plan, the total investment-to-GDP ratio is expected to increase from 13.1 percent in 2023-24 to 14.2 percent in 2024-25 due to expected economic turnout, improved business environment, and political stability.

Fixed investment is expected to grow by 27.6 percent on a nominal basis, whereas as a percentage of GDP, it is expected to increase from 11.4 percent in 2023-24 to 12.5 percent in 2024-25.

National savings are targeted at 13.3 percent of GDP in 2024-25, according to the plan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Import Business Oil From Industry

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

39 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

49 minutes ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

17 hours ago
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

17 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

17 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

20 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

23 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

23 hours ago

More Stories From Business