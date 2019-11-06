Industry weakness weighs on German chemical firms in Q3

German chemicals firms on Wednesday reported continued falling production and revenues in the third quarter, as major client industries suffer through a global slowdown

Production fell back 10 percent year-on-year in July-September, the VCI industry federation said, making for an 8.2 percent slump in revenues, to 45.4 billion Euros ($50.3 billion) even as prices inched up.

Omitting pharmaceuticals, where output fell more sharply in comparison to an unusually strong year in 2018, chemicals production was 2.0 percent lower.

"Chemicals don't have it easy at the moment. Our main customers in German and European industry are confronted with big challenges," said VCI president Hans van Bylen.

Chemicals are Germany's third-largest industrial sector, whose products are vital inputs for many manufacturing processes in other industries.

In Germany, the federation noted that "the auto sector and other chemical-intensive sectors saw weak development" in the third quarter, while there were "no spurs to growth" from abroad.

Across 2019, the VCI expects "continued falling production in the German chemical and pharmaceutical industry" totalling six percent, making for a five-percent fall in revenues, to 193 billion euros.