Inequalities be eliminated to achieve sustainable development goals: Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that inequalities must be eliminated to achieve the sustainable development goals as modern societies were thriving with modern economy.

He made these remarks, while addressing at a 'Grand National Dialogue on Socioeconomic Development to Mitigate Disparities' organized by the Center of Pakistan and International Relations (COPAIR) and the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) here. Prominent economists, ex-Ambassadors and people from different walks of life participated in this dialogue.

Speaking at the occasion, the minister said that dialogue on social and economic development on the part of COPAIR and IPRI was very important.

The main key to development in the 21st century was knowledge, said the minister, while emphasizing the importance of digital modern tools.

It is a challenge for governments to give digital knowledge to every section of the society, with the digital economy they have to work on poverty, health and other sectors, he said while highlighting the positive impact of digital knowledge.

The minister informed the participants that in 2010 his government had started a laptop scheme through PSDP which helped millions of students to get themselves empowered with the digital economy.

Dr. Amina Munawar Awan, President of COPAIR, highlighted the Center of Pakistan and International Relations regarding the goals of sustainable development.

She said that COPAIR would also formulate its recommendations regarding sustainable development goals and socio-economic reforms.

Due to the fact that many people in Pakistan were devastated, she said that there was a need to set new goals for social and economic development in the country.

Chairman COPAIR and former Ambassador Khalid said that there was a need to set new goals for social and economic development in the country.

" We have inequalities in different sectors, these inequalities have also arisen due to innovation in the field of technology," he added.

President of IPR, Dr. Raza Muhammad emphasized on equality and elimination of discrimination in the society and said that development was not possible without elimination of discrimination in the society and such dialogues could play a central role in that regard.

Prime Minister's Coordinator for Commerce Rana Ehsan Afzal said that there were main reasons behind Pakistan's backwardness in development. The Sustainable Development Agenda had basic elements and needs to be pushed forward, he added.