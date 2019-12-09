UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inflation, Climate, Jargon: ECB Launches Major Review

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:56 AM

Inflation, climate, jargon: ECB launches major review

The European Central Bank's new president Christine Lagarde has announced that the Frankfurt-based institute will soon undertake a strategic review, its first since 2003

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ):The European Central Bank's new president Christine Lagarde has announced that the Frankfurt-based institute will soon undertake a strategic review, its first since 2003.

Here is how the ECB's strategy has developed over the years and what has prompted the decision to reassess it.

- What is the ECB strategy now? - The ECB's overriding mandate is to ensure price stability.

In 2003, its main decision-making body, the governing council, defined that goal as an inflation rate of "just below, but close to" two percent, a level that would encourage investment and employment, while warding off deflation.

Nevertheless, inflation has remained stubbornly low at around one percent, a phenomenon that has left many economists around the world scratching their heads.

Different theories have been put forward as to a possible explanation, from the rise of the casual "gig" economy or the suppression of workers' earnings through globalisation, to political shocks, such as trade tensions and Brexit.

- Inflation, climate in focus - There have been increasing calls for the central bank to rethink the inflation target and the issue is certain to feature highly on the ECB's review, which is expected to take many months.

At the same time, the ECB is under pressure to do more to tackle climate change and wealthier countries like Germany see the review as a chance to call into question the ECB's ultra-expansive policy.

They have long argued that the bank's record-low -- and even negative -- interest rates, as well as its massive "quantitative easing" bond-buying programme, are detrimental to savers and help accentuate asset price bubbles.

The review will be "an ideal opportunity for Christine Lagarde to reflect on the unconventional crisis measures adopted over the past decade," Pictet Wealth Management strategist Frederik Ducrozet said.

The aim should be "not to 'reset' monetary policy, but give it a new launching point for the coming eight years" of her mandate, he said.

A change in the definition of the inflation target to "around" two percent, instead of "just below", would be "desirable and plausible, if only to make forecasts simpler and more credible," Ducrozet said.

Meanwhile, environmentalists are lobbying the ECB intensively to green both its own operations and its investments in the wider economy through its bond-buying scheme.

Lagarde acknowledged last week that "the ECB's mandate is not climate change", but said climate risks could be built into its economic forecasting and other aspects of its work, such as banking supervision, without compromising the price stability target.

- Clearer communication - Until now, ECB meetings have been shrouded in more secrecy than those of other central banks, with an "account" published only weeks later that neither names participants, nor reveals the voting record of individual governing council members.

"We think the bank may move to a more transparent and systematic process of voting on major policy decisions," said Capital Economics analyst Andrew Kenningham.

The debate has been given fresh urgency following the decision by the ECB's governing council in September to restart a bond-buying scheme, which led to a rare public row where dissenters aired their grievances in the media.

Lagarde has also vowed to bring the ECB closer to the public by ditching some of the bank's seemingly impenetrable jargon, where a single word can move markets, but remain incomprehensible to outsiders.

Lagarde has said she wants to "dust off" the bank's language to help citizens understand "what the ECB is for".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Germany Same Price Brexit May September Market Media From Employment

Recent Stories

PTI’s supports continue protest against PML-N, S ..

2 minutes ago

Sports is the only medium to bring people together ..

9 minutes ago

Corruption thwarts attempts to build a better worl ..

15 minutes ago

Dua Mangi reveals more details about her kidnapper ..

25 minutes ago

Normandy Four Summit in Paris Expected to Last Alm ..

19 minutes ago

TV cable employee found dead in office

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.