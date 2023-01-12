Inflation Expectations of Eurozone Residents Decreased by 0.4% in November 2022 - Poll

Residents of European countries lowered their inflation expectations for the next 12 months from 5.4% in October 2022 to 5.0% in November, a poll by the European Central Bank (ECB) showed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Residents of European countries lowered their inflation expectations for the next 12 months from 5.4% in October 2022 to 5.0% in November, a poll by the European Central Bank (ECB) showed on Thursday.

The ECB surveyed in November about 14,000 residents aged 18 and over from six eurozone countries: Belgium, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and the Netherlands.

"Median expectations for inflation over the next 12 months decreased from 5.4% to 5.0%, while expectations for inflation three years ahead edged down from 3.0% to 2.9%," a statement read.

In addition, consumers expect an increase of 0,9% in their nominal income over the next year compared to 0.7% expected a month earlier, the statement noted.

At the same time, for the first time since mid-2021, expectations regarding the growth of nominal expenses decreased to 4.3% from 4.7%.

According to the statement, respondents also improved their recession forecasts for the next 12 months: up to 2% from 2.6% in October.

In turn, the ECB said that the European economy would grow by 0.5% in 2023 after rising by 3.4% in 2022.

The European Union has been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.