Inflation in Argentina Gained 21.5% Since Beginning of Year

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Inflation in Argentina hit 3.3% in May, gaining 21.5% since the beginning of the year, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) reported on Wednesday.

"Consumer prices in May increased 3.3% compared to April, or 48.8% in annual terms. Over the past five months, inflation has gained 21.5%," the report said.

The largest surge in prices in May showed transport services (6%) and health care (4.8%). The least affected were alcohol and tobacco (1.6%) and communications (1%) sectors.

By the end of 2020, inflation in Argentina reached 36.1% amid the coronavirus pandemic, which was significantly lower than 53.8% in 2019.

Argentina remains the country with one of the highest inflation rates in Latin America.