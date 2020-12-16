Inflation in Argentina in First 11 Months of 2020 Totaled 30.9% - Statistics Institute

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Inflation in Argentina in the first 11 months of 2020 totaled 30.9 percent, in November it was 3.2 percent, the National Institute of Statistics reported.

"Consumer prices rose by 3.2 percent in November compared to October, for 11 months the rise was 30.9 percent," the institute said in a report.

In annual terms, inflation in November was 35.8 percent.