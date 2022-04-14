UrduPoint.com

Inflation In Argentina In First Quarter 16.1% - National Institute Of Statistics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Inflation in Argentina in First Quarter 16.1% - National Institute of Statistics

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Inflation in Argentina reached 16.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022, the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC) said in a report.

"Consumer prices rose 6.7 percent in March 2022 compared to February, 55.1 percent year-on-year.

In the first quarter (inflation) accumulated 16.1 percent," according to the report.

The prices for education services increased the most (23.6 percent), as well as for clothes and footwear (10.9 percent).

Inflation in Argentina was 50.9 percent in 2021, one of the highest rates in Latin America.

