Inflation in Argentina in Past Two Months Exceeds 13% - Statistics Institute

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Inflation in Argentina reached 13.1% in the past months, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses said on Tuesday.

"Consumer prices in February rose by 6.6% compared to January, were up 102.

5% year-on-year, inflation reached 13.1% in the past two months," the institute said in a report.

Prices of food products and communication services went up the most in February - by 9.8% and 7.8% respectively.

Consumer prices in Argentina rose 94.8% in 2022, marking one of the highest increases in Latin America.