UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inflation In Argentina Stood At 1.9% In July - Statistics Institute

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 07:42 PM

Inflation in Argentina Stood at 1.9% in July - Statistics Institute

Inflation in Argentina in July was at 1.9 percent and 15.8 percent since the beginning of the year, the National Institute of Statistics and Census showed on Thursday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Inflation in Argentina in July was at 1.9 percent and 15.8 percent since the beginning of the year, the National Institute of Statistics and Census showed on Thursday.

"The general level of consumer prices in the country in July recorded an increase of 1.9 percent compared to the previous month," the report read.

In annual terms, inflation was at 42.

4 percent, with prices gaining 15.8 percent over seven months. In June, prices rose by 2.2 percent.

Household goods and appliances increased by 3.9 percent, communication services by 0.7 percent and education by 0.1 percent.

Inflation in Argentina last year was the highest recorded in the past 28 years - 53.8 percent. This is one of the highest rates in Latin America. In 1991, inflation, according to the Central Bank of Argentina, amounted to 84 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education Bank Argentina June July

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

42 seconds ago

I-day celebrated in Central Jail Faisalabad

32 minutes ago

S. Korean, Australian Leaders Agree Participation ..

32 minutes ago

Belarusian Prime Minister Speaking With Striking W ..

32 minutes ago

PNSC holds tree plantation activity, flag hoisting ..

32 minutes ago

Liaquat University hospital celebrates Independenc ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.