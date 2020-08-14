Inflation in Argentina Stood at 1.9% in July - Statistics Institute

Inflation in Argentina in July was at 1.9 percent and 15.8 percent since the beginning of the year, the National Institute of Statistics and Census showed on Thursday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Inflation in Argentina in July was at 1.9 percent and 15.8 percent since the beginning of the year, the National Institute of Statistics and Census showed on Thursday.

"The general level of consumer prices in the country in July recorded an increase of 1.9 percent compared to the previous month," the report read.

In annual terms, inflation was at 42.

4 percent, with prices gaining 15.8 percent over seven months. In June, prices rose by 2.2 percent.

Household goods and appliances increased by 3.9 percent, communication services by 0.7 percent and education by 0.1 percent.

Inflation in Argentina last year was the highest recorded in the past 28 years - 53.8 percent. This is one of the highest rates in Latin America. In 1991, inflation, according to the Central Bank of Argentina, amounted to 84 percent.