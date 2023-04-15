UrduPoint.com

Inflation In Argentina Up 21.7% In First Quarter Of 2023 - Statistics Institute

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 05:20 AM

Inflation in Argentina Up 21.7% in First Quarter of 2023 - Statistics Institute

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Inflation in Argentina amounted to 7.7% in March, gaining 21.7% in the first quarter of this year, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses said.

"Consumer prices rose by 7.

7% in March compared to February," the statistics institute said in a report on Friday.

In the first quarter of 2023, consumer prices rose by 21.7% in Argentina, the report specified, adding that the prices for education services jumped the most (29.1%).

Inflation in Argentina is expected to reach some 110% this year.

In 2022, consumer prices in Argentina rose by 94.8%.

