Inflation In Belarus Reaches 4.2 Pct In Jan.-Nov

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

MINSK,BELARUS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Inflation in Belarus amounted to 4.2 percent in Jan.-Nov. this year, the country's statistical committee said on Tuesday.

The consumer price index, excluding the influence of administrative and seasonal factors, amounted to 100.

2 percent in November compared with October, the committee said.

In November, prices for food products increased by 0.5 percent, prices for non-food products decreased by 0.1 percent, prices for services increased by 0.2 percent. In 2018, inflation in Belarus amounted to 5.6 percent.

