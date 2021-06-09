Inflation in Brazil Exceeds 8% for First Time in Years - Government Agency

Annual inflation in Brazil jumped over 8% for the first time in several years, the figures of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) showed Wednesday

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Annual inflation in Brazil jumped over 8% for the first time in several years, the figures of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) showed Wednesday.

According to the IBGE, annual inflation, which is now 8.06%, was 6.76% in the preceding 12 months. The monthly rate in May hit 0.83%, an increase on April's 0.

31%.

Prices in the housing sector saw the highest increase at 1.78%.

Last year Brazil recorded an annual inflation rate of 4.52%, the highest since 2016 when it soared to 8.74%.

The economic woes come in the wake of the pandemic. Brazil is second in terms of the death toll, following the United States, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.