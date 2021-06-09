UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inflation In Brazil Exceeds 8% For First Time In Years - Government Agency

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:56 PM

Inflation in Brazil Exceeds 8% for First Time in Years - Government Agency

Annual inflation in Brazil jumped over 8% for the first time in several years, the figures of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) showed Wednesday

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Annual inflation in Brazil jumped over 8% for the first time in several years, the figures of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) showed Wednesday.

According to the IBGE, annual inflation, which is now 8.06%, was 6.76% in the preceding 12 months. The monthly rate in May hit 0.83%, an increase on April's 0.

31%.

Prices in the housing sector saw the highest increase at 1.78%.

Last year Brazil recorded an annual inflation rate of 4.52%, the highest since 2016 when it soared to 8.74%.

The economic woes come in the wake of the pandemic. Brazil is second in terms of the death toll, following the United States, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Brazil United States April May 2016 Housing

Recent Stories

Brazil&#039;s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to host ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to reduce go ..

16 minutes ago

3 killed, 7 injured in different incidents

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court extends stay order against audit ..

2 minutes ago

Biden drops plan to ban Chinese-owned apps TikTok, ..

2 minutes ago

PTI to approach ECP for MPA Zia Abbas Shah's disqu ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.