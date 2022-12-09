Inflation in China Accelerates by 1.6% in November - Statistical Office

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in China rose by 1.6% year-on-year in November, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

In the first 11 months of 2022, China's CPI increased by 2% compared with the same period last year.

CPI in cities in November increased by 1.5% in annual terms in cities and by 1.7% in rural areas. food products rose in price by 3.7%, non-food products by 1.1%, consumer products by 2.3%, and services by 0.5%. At the same time, CPI decreased by 0.2% compared with October.

Fruit prices in November increased by 9.

6% year-on-year, dairy products by 0.9%, fish products by 3.4%, meat by 17.6%, including pork by 34.4%, and alcohol by 1.5%.

Healthcare service prices rose by 0.5% year-on-year, prices for education and cultural and entertainment events increased by 1.3%, prices for transport and communications increased by 2.9%. At the same time, housing prices fell by 0.2%.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) fell by 1.3% year-on-year in November.

At the end of 2021, inflation in China was 0.9%, although the government expected growth of about 3%. According to the state forecast, CPI will conclude at 3% in 2022.