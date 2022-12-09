UrduPoint.com

Inflation In China Accelerates By 1.6% In November - Statistical Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Inflation in China Accelerates by 1.6% in November - Statistical Office

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in China rose by 1.6% year-on-year in November, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

In the first 11 months of 2022, China's CPI increased by 2% compared with the same period last year.

CPI in cities in November increased by 1.5% in annual terms in cities and by 1.7% in rural areas. food products rose in price by 3.7%, non-food products by 1.1%, consumer products by 2.3%, and services by 0.5%. At the same time, CPI decreased by 0.2% compared with October.

Fruit prices in November increased by 9.

6% year-on-year, dairy products by 0.9%, fish products by 3.4%, meat by 17.6%, including pork by 34.4%, and alcohol by 1.5%.

Healthcare service prices rose by 0.5% year-on-year, prices for education and cultural and entertainment events increased by 1.3%, prices for transport and communications increased by 2.9%. At the same time, housing prices fell by 0.2%.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) fell by 1.3% year-on-year in November.

At the end of 2021, inflation in China was 0.9%, although the government expected growth of about 3%. According to the state forecast, CPI will conclude at 3% in 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education China Same Price October November Government Housing

Recent Stories

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

20 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

32 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

32 minutes ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

42 minutes ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

49 minutes ago
 Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.