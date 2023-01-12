UrduPoint.com

Inflation In China Reaches 2% In 2022 Year-on-Year - Statistical Office

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Inflation in China Reaches 2% in 2022 Year-on-Year - Statistical Office

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in China rose by 2% year-on-year by late 2022, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The CPI in cities and in rural areas in December increased by 1.8% in annual terms. food products rose in price by 4.8%, non-food products by 1.1%, consumer products by 2.6%, and services by 0.6%. However, the CPI remained stable compared to November.

Fruit prices in December increased by 11% year-on-year, while the costs of vegetables and greens fell by 8%. Prices of eggs rose by 9.6%, fish products by 3.4%, meat by 11.6%, including pork by 22.2%, and alcohol by 1.

6%.

The price of healthcare services rose by 0.6% year-on-year, and the price of education and cultural and entertainment events increased by 1.4%, while transport and communications prices jumped by 2.8%. At the same time, the price of housing fell by 0.2%.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) reached 4.1% year-on-year in November, the statistical office also said.

PPI dropped by 0.7% in December year-on-year and by 0.5% compared with November.

At the end of 2021, inflation in China was 0.9%, although the government expected growth of about 3%. According to the state forecast, the CPI was expected to rise by 3% in 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education China Same Price November December Government Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba ..

Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba today

13 minutes ago
 Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zaye ..

Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zayed appoints COP28 UAE President ..

36 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

3 hours ago
 flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.