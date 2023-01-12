Inflation in China Reaches 2% in 2022 Year-on-Year - Statistical Office

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in China rose by 2% year-on-year by late 2022, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The CPI in cities and in rural areas in December increased by 1.8% in annual terms. food products rose in price by 4.8%, non-food products by 1.1%, consumer products by 2.6%, and services by 0.6%. However, the CPI remained stable compared to November.

Fruit prices in December increased by 11% year-on-year, while the costs of vegetables and greens fell by 8%. Prices of eggs rose by 9.6%, fish products by 3.4%, meat by 11.6%, including pork by 22.2%, and alcohol by 1.

6%.

The price of healthcare services rose by 0.6% year-on-year, and the price of education and cultural and entertainment events increased by 1.4%, while transport and communications prices jumped by 2.8%. At the same time, the price of housing fell by 0.2%.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) reached 4.1% year-on-year in November, the statistical office also said.

PPI dropped by 0.7% in December year-on-year and by 0.5% compared with November.

At the end of 2021, inflation in China was 0.9%, although the government expected growth of about 3%. According to the state forecast, the CPI was expected to rise by 3% in 2022.