Inflation in China to Stand at About 3% in 2021 - Official Forecast

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The consumer price index (CPI) in China will rise by about 3 percent in 2021, an official forecast published on Friday said.

"The main projected targets for development this year are as follows: .

.. CPI increase of around 3 percent," the report on the work of the government prepared by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for the 4th session of the 13th National People's Congress said.

last year, the inflation in China reached 2.9 percent.