UrduPoint.com

Inflation In Croatia Reaches Record High Of 12% - Statistics Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Inflation in Croatia Reaches Record High of 12% - Statistics Agency

Annual inflation in Croatia has been estimated at 12.1% compared to June 2021, with monthly inflation accelerating by 1.1% since May 2022, Croatian Bureau of Statistics reported on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Annual inflation in Croatia has been estimated at 12.1% compared to June 2021, with monthly inflation accelerating by 1.1% since May 2022, Croatian Bureau of Statistics reported on Friday.

"In June 2022 compared to May 2022, the prices of goods and services for personal consumption, measured by the consumer price index, increased by 1.1% on average. Compared to June 2021, that is, at the annual level, they increased by 12.1% on average, while on the annual average they increased by 6.3%," the bureau's statement read.

The highest increase in annual prices was recorded in transport with 20.

3%, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages with 16.9%, restaurants and hotels with 14.6%, clothing with 11.1%, facilities and fuel with 9.6%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 4.38 percentage points of the surge in annual inflation in June, followed by transport (2.99), facilities and fuel (1.62), household equipment (0.74), restaurants and hotels (0.73).

This is the highest level of inflation since the Croatian Bureau of Statistics began making records after the country gained independence in 1991.

