Inflation in Czech Republic Hit Over 20-Year Record of 12.7% in March - Statistics Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The annual inflation rate in the Czech Republic in March reached 12.7%, the highest since May 1998, the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) announced on Monday.

"Consumer prices increased by 12.7% in comparison with last March.

The most significant acceleration of the price growth was observed for fuels, which were half as expensive in March than a year ago. E.g. petrol Natural 95 was sold in average for about CZK 44.50 (about $2.1) per litre at petrol stations and diesel for CZK 47 (about $2.1) per litre," head of Consumer Price Statistics Unit of CZSO Pavla Sediva noted.

Among food products, prices grew the most for butter - 31.9%, flour - 30.3%, potatoes - 21.4%, and milk - 20.1%.

Clothing increased in price by 20%, and shoes - by 15.4%.