Inflation In EU Will Not Return To Target Range Until 2025 - IMF Managing Director

Published May 04, 2023

Inflation in EU Will Not Return to Target Range Until 2025 - IMF Managing Director

Inflation will not return to target range in most of the European Union's countries until 2025 and will remain well above 6% in the current year, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday

In March, the European Central Bank set the inflation target of 5.3% in 2023, 2.9% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025.

In March, the European Central Bank set the inflation target of 5.3% in 2023, 2.9% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025.

"We expect inflation to decline from over 9% last year to still high over 6% this year, and in most countries not to return to targets until 2025," Georgieva said at the Brussels Economic Forum 2023.

She added that the IMF projects the GDP growth in the EU will slow down to 0.7% in 2023, compared to 3.7% in 2022.

On Tuesday, Eurostat said Euro zone's annual inflation reached 7% in April, growing from 6.9% in March.

