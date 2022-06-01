UrduPoint.com

Inflation In France At Peak Level, Price Growth To Continue - Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Inflation in France at Peak Level, Price Growth to Continue - Finance Minister

The inflation level in France is at the peak level, and the prices will continue to grow in the coming months, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The inflation level in France is at the peak level, and the prices will continue to grow in the coming months, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

"We are at the peak of inflation. And the most difficult is yet to come. Inflation will be at a high level for several more months," Le Maire told the France Inter radio station.

