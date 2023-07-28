Open Menu

Inflation In France To Drop To 4.3% In July Continuing Downward Trend - Insee

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 09:20 PM

The annual inflation in France is estimated to be 4.3% in July as it continues to decline, according to a preliminary report by the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) published on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The annual inflation in France is estimated to be 4.3% in July as it continues to decline, according to a preliminary report by the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) published on Friday.�

In June, the inflation was 4.5%, while in May, it was 5.1%, and the annual inflation in 2022 stood at 6%.�

The slowing down of consumer prices growth is facilitated by lower prices for energy, as well as for food and industrial goods, the report said.

Thus, food prices have slowed down to 12.6% year-on-year compared to 13.7% in June, while energy prices fell by 3.8% year-on-year, according to the report. Food prices have been slowing down for a fourth consecutive month, including the prices for fresh produce, such as vegetables, fruit, meat and fish, falling to 10.

4% compared with 11.2% in June.�

The Insee will publish the final report on inflation in July on August 11.� ��

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned in late June�that the inflation in France was unlikely to return to the levels registered before the COVID pandemic.�The minister added that this was due to France's economic course towards the nationalization of a number of key industries and actions to combat climate change. Nevertheless, according to the estimates by the Bank of France, the inflation would reach its peak in the first half of 2023, after which it would gradually slow down and reach about 2% by the end of 2024.

More Stories From Business