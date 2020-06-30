Inflation in Germany Rises to 0.9% Year-on-Year in June - Statistics

UrduPoint.com
Inflation In Germany Rises To 0.9% Year-on-Year In June

Inflation in Germany Rises to 0.9% Year-on-Year in June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Inflation in Germany is expected to rise to 0.9 percent year-on-year in June after falling to 0.6 percent in May, data published by the federal statistics agency on Monday showed.

"The inflation rate in Germany, measured as the year-on-year change in the consumer price index, is expected to be 0.

9% in June 2020," Destatis said in a press release.

Consumer price index rose to 0.6 percent month-on-month in June from -0.1 percent in May.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, the measurement preferred by the European Central Bank, rose in June to 0.8 percent on an annual basis, or 0.7 percent on a monthly basis.

