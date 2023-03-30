UrduPoint.com

Inflation In Germany, Spain Eases On Lower Energy Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Inflation in Germany, Spain eases on lower energy prices

Inflation slowed in Germany and Spain in March as energy prices fell, official data showed Thursday, adding to hopes that the eurozone was past the worst of the price increases

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Inflation slowed in Germany and Spain in March as energy prices fell, official data showed Thursday, adding to hopes that the eurozone was past the worst of the price increases.

In Germany, Europe's biggest economy, price growth eased to 7.

4 percent year-on-year in March, according to preliminary data from Federal statistics agency Destatis.

In January and February, Germany's inflation rate had held steady at 8.7 percent.

While food prices continued to show "above-average growth" this month, the increase in energy prices had "slowed considerably" compared with March 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy costs surging, Destatis said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Germany Price Spain January February March From

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves position

Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves position

1 minute ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension notice

1 minute ago
 Sanchez key to Marseille's pursuit of PSG in Ligue ..

Sanchez key to Marseille's pursuit of PSG in Ligue 1

3 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

3 minutes ago
 PM may inaugurate news blocks of RIUT next week: C ..

PM may inaugurate news blocks of RIUT next week: Commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Poland Should Fully Block Food Imports From Ukrain ..

Poland Should Fully Block Food Imports From Ukraine - Ex-Agriculture Minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.