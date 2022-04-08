UrduPoint.com

Inflation In Greece Hits 27-Year Record Of 8.9% In March - Statistics Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Inflation in Greece Hits 27-Year Record of 8.9% in March - Statistics Authority

Greece witnessed its highest year-on-year inflation rate in almost three decades last month, with soaring prices on electricity and gas accounting for the biggest increase, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Greece witnessed its highest year-on-year inflation rate in almost three decades last month, with soaring prices on electricity and gas accounting for the biggest increase, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Friday.

"The CPI (Consumer Price Index) in March 2022 compared with March 2021 increased by 8.9%," ELSTAT said in a press release.

Electricity bills jumped by 79.3% and gas price spiraled up 68.3%.

Greek consumers also paid 19.9% more for vegetable oil, 13.

6% for vegetables, 7.6% for bread and 6.4% for meat.

The hospitality sector displayed uneven increase, as hotel prices grew 18.5% while restaurants and cafes only 2.1%.

ELSAT said the 8.9% increase in the overall CPI was mainly driven by an 8.1% increase in food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, 6.5% increase in clothing and footwear, and 29.9% increase in housing.

At the same time, prices declined by 2.9% in communications, reflecting lower prices for telephone equipment and telephone services.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Hotel Oil Same Price Greece March Gas Housing

Recent Stories

CM's Aide reviews prices of essential commodities

CM's Aide reviews prices of essential commodities

1 minute ago
 Police officials asked to use "Pointme" smartphone ..

Police officials asked to use "Pointme" smartphone application to enhance effici ..

1 minute ago
 PMYA grieved at Aslam Motiwala's death

PMYA grieved at Aslam Motiwala's death

4 minutes ago
 Shazia Marri welcomes IHC's decision about PECA

Shazia Marri welcomes IHC's decision about PECA

4 minutes ago
 Rating updates ER of AWPL

Rating updates ER of AWPL

4 minutes ago
 DC visits Murree Road Ramazan bazaar to review arr ..

DC visits Murree Road Ramazan bazaar to review arrangements

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.