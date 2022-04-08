Inflation in Greece Hits 27-Year Record of 8.9% in March - Statistics Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Greece witnessed its highest year-on-year inflation rate in almost three decades last month, with soaring prices on electricity and gas accounting for the biggest increase, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Friday.

"The CPI (Consumer Price Index) in March 2022 compared with March 2021 increased by 8.9%," ELSTAT said in a press release.

Electricity bills jumped by 79.3% and gas price spiraled up 68.3%.

Greek consumers also paid 19.9% more for vegetable oil, 13.

6% for vegetables, 7.6% for bread and 6.4% for meat.

The hospitality sector displayed uneven increase, as hotel prices grew 18.5% while restaurants and cafes only 2.1%.

ELSAT said the 8.9% increase in the overall CPI was mainly driven by an 8.1% increase in food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, 6.5% increase in clothing and footwear, and 29.9% increase in housing.

At the same time, prices declined by 2.9% in communications, reflecting lower prices for telephone equipment and telephone services.