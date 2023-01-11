Inflation in Russia at End of 2022 Amounted to 11.9% - Minister

Inflation in Russia at the end of 2022 amounted to 11.9%, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday

"At the end of the year, our inflation is below 12%, to be more precise ... � 11.9%.

And this is despite the fact that we have postponed the indexation of utility tariffs," Reshetnikov told a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with government members.

The annual inflation in Russia at the end of the first quarter will significantly decrease, and will fall below the target 4% in the second quarter, the official added.