Inflation In Russia At End Of 2022 Amounted To 11.9% - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 07:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Inflation in Russia at the end of 2022 amounted to 11.9%, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday.

"At the end of the year, our inflation is below 12%, to be more precise ... � 11.9%.

And this is despite the fact that we have postponed the indexation of utility tariffs," Reshetnikov told a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with government members.

The annual inflation in Russia at the end of the first quarter will significantly decrease, and will fall below the target 4% in the second quarter, the official added.

