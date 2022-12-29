UrduPoint.com

Inflation In Russia At End Of 2022 Will Be About 12% - Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Inflation in Russia at End of 2022 Will Be About 12% - Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Inflation in Russia at the end of 2022 will be about 12%, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

"This year, inflation will be about 12%. Although expectations were initially much higher," Siluanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to the forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development, inflation is expected to reach 12.4% this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation ..

PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation issue

15 minutes ago
 Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political ..

Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political situation

48 minutes ago
 Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big ach ..

Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big achievement: Bilawal

2 hours ago
 PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, internati ..

PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, international issues

2 hours ago
 Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, flood ..

Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, floods rises to 32

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Shopping Promotions continues to attract h ..

Sharjah Shopping Promotions continues to attract huge turnout of shoppers for 2n ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.