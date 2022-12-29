Inflation In Russia At End Of 2022 Will Be About 12% - Finance Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 12:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Inflation in Russia at the end of 2022 will be about 12%, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.
"This year, inflation will be about 12%. Although expectations were initially much higher," Siluanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
According to the forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development, inflation is expected to reach 12.4% this year.