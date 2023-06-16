Inflation in Russia Close to Historical Low, Amounts to 2.9% - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Inflation in Russia is now lower than in many Western countries and is close to its historical low, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, adding that it amounts to 2.9%.

"We have maintained a responsible, balanced budgetary and monetary policy.

Their effective combination made it possible to reach the minimum figures of unemployment, as well as inflation, which is now lower in Russia than in many Western countries ” both in the eurozone and in other regions ” and is close to the historical minimum, is 2.9%," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russia's unemployment rate is down to 3.3%, tyhe president said, noting that it has never been so low before.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.