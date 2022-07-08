Inflation in Russia Down From 17.1% to 15.9% in June Year-On-Year - Rosstat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Inflation in Russia has decreased from 17.1% to 15.9% in June year-on-year, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Friday.

