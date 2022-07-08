UrduPoint.com

Inflation In Russia Down From 17.1% To 15.9% In June Year-On-Year - Rosstat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Inflation in Russia Down From 17.1% to 15.9% in June Year-On-Year - Rosstat

Inflation in Russia has decreased from 17.1% to 15.9% in June year-on-year, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Inflation in Russia has decreased from 17.1% to 15.9% in June year-on-year, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Friday.

"In annual terms, inflation in June slowed down to 15.9% from 17.1% in May," Rosstat said in a statement.

Moreover, the statistics service said that consumer prices have decreased (by 0.35%) for the first time since September 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia May June September 2020 From

Recent Stories

Eid cleanliness operation in full swing

Eid cleanliness operation in full swing

1 minute ago
 Shireen Abu Akleh's Family Demands Meeting, Justic ..

Shireen Abu Akleh's Family Demands Meeting, Justice in Letter to US President

1 minute ago
 Japan Sets Up 90 Member Task Force to Investigate ..

Japan Sets Up 90 Member Task Force to Investigate Murder of Shinzo Abe - Police

1 minute ago
 Canada's Trudeau hails late Abe as 'great man of v ..

Canada's Trudeau hails late Abe as 'great man of vision'

1 minute ago
 'Everyone wanted us to go to war': Kyrgios sorry n ..

'Everyone wanted us to go to war': Kyrgios sorry not to face Nadal

5 minutes ago
 Shaheed Burhan Wani imbibed new spirit in resistan ..

Shaheed Burhan Wani imbibed new spirit in resistance movement in IIOJK by sacrif ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.