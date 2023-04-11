Close
Inflation In Russia Down To 3.3% As Of April 3, To Reach 3% By End Of Month - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Inflation in Russia Down to 3.3% as of April 3, to Reach 3% by End of Month - Putin

Inflation in Russia is at a level of 3.3% as of April 3, and it is expected to reach a level of under 3% by the end of the month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Inflation in Russia is at a level of 3.3% as of April 3, and it is expected to reach a level of under 3% by the end of the month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"As of April 3, according to the head of the Russian Central Bank, we talked about it quite recently, inflation has dropped to 3.

3% in annual terms," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues, adding that the indicator is expected to drop under 3% by the end of the month.

It is necessary to avoid inflation fluctuation, as this can have a bad effect on economic activity in general, the president added.

"It is important to avoid not only excessive acceleration of inflation, but also its excessive slowdown, as this may negatively affect economic activity in general," Putin said.

The ban on the export of foreign capital from Russia made it possible to reduce threats to the financial system, Putin concluded.

