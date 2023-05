Inflation in Russia in Annual Terms Slowed to 2.31% in April From 3.51% in March - Rosstat

Russia's inflation in annual terms slowed down to 2.31% in April from 3.51% in March, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Russia's inflation in annual terms slowed down to 2.31% in April from 3.51% in March, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Friday.

In annual terms, inflation in April was at its lowest since February 2020.