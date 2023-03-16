Inflation in Russia in March Will Be Lower Than in Europe - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Inflation in Russia by the end of March will be lower than in European countries, which are waiting for the collapse in the Russian economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

During his address to the annual Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the leader said that inflation in Russia is expected to be about 4% by the end of March.

"To put that in context, of course, this (inflation in Russia in March) will be lower than in the eurozone countries, which are endlessly waiting for the collapse of the Russian economy," Putin said.

In April, inflation will reach the target, the leader added.