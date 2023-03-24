UrduPoint.com

Inflation In Russia Projected At 6% In March - Medvedev

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Inflation in Russia Projected at 6% in March - Medvedev

Inflation in Russia is expected to reach about 6% in March and nearly 4% some time later, Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik, on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Inflation in Russia is expected to reach about 6% in March and nearly 4% some time later, Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik, on Friday.

"By March, Russia will have an inflation of around 6%, and approximately 4% after a while. In most of Europe's countries it is higher, now some countries have 15-20% inflation. It is the art of management," Medvedev said.

Inflation in EU countries has grown considerably over the past year since economic restrictions were imposed on Russia after the start of its special military operation in Ukraine.

The economies of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia have been hit the hardest with inflation in those countries rising to a 15-20% level, as reported by Eurostat on March 2.

Russian officials have repeatedly said that the Russian economy is more resilient in the face of the present economic circumstances. On March 16, President Vladimir Putin said that inflation was expected to be about 4% by the end of March. The following day, the Russian Central Bank said that the inflation forecast for 2023 was at 5-7%, and at 4% for 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Bank Vladimir Putin Estonia Slovakia Lithuania Latvia March Media

Recent Stories

Information on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Co ..

Information on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Condition Will Be Posted Daily - ..

7 minutes ago
 Young boy missing recovered dead in Attock

Young boy missing recovered dead in Attock

2 minutes ago
 US Designates 2 Persons, 6 Entities Linked to Myan ..

US Designates 2 Persons, 6 Entities Linked to Myanmar Military - Treasury

2 minutes ago
 HESCO CEO directs officers to meet the recovery ta ..

HESCO CEO directs officers to meet the recovery targets

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews Ramazan pack ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews Ramazan package, free flour scheme

2 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 AG Will Participate in Lifting of Ob ..

Nord Stream 2 AG Will Participate in Lifting of Object Found Near Nord Stream 2 ..

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.