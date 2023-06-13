Inflation in Russia to Amount to Around 5% by End of 2023 - Putin

Inflation in Russia will be about 5% by the end of 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Inflation in Russia will be about 5% by the end of 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"I think it will reach 5% by the end of the year, as the Central Bank predicts, probably. But this is good, for us too low inflation is not a gift, but this will be fine," Putin said during a meeting with military correspondents.