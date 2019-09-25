Inflation in Russia to Be Around 3.6% in 2019 - Economy Minister Oreshkin

(@imziishan)

Inflation in Russia is slowing down faster than expected, at the end of 2019 it will be about 3.6 percent, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Wednesday at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with government members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Inflation in Russia is slowing down faster than expected, at the end of 2019 it will be about 3.6 percent, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Wednesday at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with government members.

"Now we see that inflation will be below 4 percent - the target value - in early October and will go down somewhere to 3.6 percent this year and below 3 percent in the first quarter of next year. It is reducing even faster than the expectations that I voiced in July this year," Oreshkin said.