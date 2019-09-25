UrduPoint.com
Inflation In Russia To Be Around 3.6% In 2019 - Economy Minister Oreshkin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:54 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Inflation in Russia is slowing down faster than expected, at the end of 2019 it will be about 3.6 percent, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Wednesday at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with government members.

"Now we see that inflation will be below 4 percent - the target value - in early October and will go down somewhere to 3.6 percent this year and below 3 percent in the first quarter of next year. It is reducing even faster than the expectations that I voiced in July this year," Oreshkin said.

The forecast of the Russian Economic Development Ministry on inflation for 2019 in August was lowered to 3.8 percent. In early September, the ministry announced that it expected inflation in Russia in 2019 at the level of 3.6-3.8 percent.

