Inflation In Russia To Exceed Forecast Level Of 5.8% In 2021 - Putin
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Inflation in Russia will exceed the forecast level of 5.8% this year, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"Inflation this year will exceed the forecast level of 5.8%. Higher inflation, of course, hits the poorest segments of the population hard. We need to understand it and respond accordingly," Putin told lawmakers.