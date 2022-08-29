Inflation in Russia to Reach 12-13% in 2022 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Inflation in Russia will reach about 12-13% this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Monday.

"In general, for the year we expect the inflation rate to be approximately in the range of 12-13%, taking into account the trends that exist today. Of course, much more positive and much more optimistic than we expected two or three months ago," Belousov said at a government meeting.