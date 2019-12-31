UrduPoint.com
Inflation In Russia Totals 3% In 2019- Central Bank

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:21 PM

Inflation in Russia amounted to 3 percent in 2019, according to an interim report posted on the website of the Bank of Russia on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Inflation in Russia amounted to 3 percent in 2019, according to an interim report posted on the website of the Bank of Russia on Tuesday.

The report refers to the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) as the source of the data.

Meanwhile, Rosstat has not yet released its report on inflation for December. Its publication is expected early next year.

