Inflation in Russia Totals 3% in 2019- Central Bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Inflation in Russia amounted to 3 percent in 2019, according to an interim report posted on the website of the Bank of Russia on Tuesday.

The report refers to the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) as the source of the data.

Meanwhile, Rosstat has not yet released its report on inflation for December. Its publication is expected early next year.