Inflation in Spain Hits 9.8% in March Breaking 37-Year Record - Statistics Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Inflation in Spain reached 9.8% in March, the highest annual inflation rate since May 1985, Spanish National Institute of Statistics said on Wednesday.

"The annual rate of the general Consumer Price Index (CPI) in March was 9.8%, more than two points more than in the previous month, and the highest since May 1985," a statement said.

Housing prices in Spain experienced the highest growth and reached 33.1%, mainly due to rising electricity prices, and to a lesser extent due to rising heating prices, the statement noted. High inflation of 18.6% was also recorded in transport services, according to the statement.

Food products rose in price by 6.8% while catering services, including hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 4.4%, the statement said.

"For its part, the only group with a negative monthly impact is leisure and culture, with a rate of -0.3% and an impact of -0.018, as a result of the drop in the prices of tourist packages," the statement noted.

In March, inflation reached 7.5% year-on-year, an all-time high for the eurozone, according to Eurostat. The increase came as a byproduct of sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.